Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NXJ opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $15.52.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
