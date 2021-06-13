Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NUO remained flat at $$16.36 on Friday. 7,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
