Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65.

