Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 13th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 200,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

