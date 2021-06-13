Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

PAYX opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.