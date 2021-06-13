Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $191.49 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

