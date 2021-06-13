Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

