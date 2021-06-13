Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $812,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $82.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

