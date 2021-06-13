Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

