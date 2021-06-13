Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,633,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,403,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.