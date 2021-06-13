Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CPWR remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,053. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Ocean Thermal Energy
