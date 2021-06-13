OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $12.18

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.18 or 0.00032334 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $336,033.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

