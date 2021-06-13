Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.95. Ocugen shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 106,130 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.