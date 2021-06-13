Olyseum Hits Market Cap of $24.41 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $17,030.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00163057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00187897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.08 or 0.01114432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.67 or 0.99941161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,304,976 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

