OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMVKY. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

