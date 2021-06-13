Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 719,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 595,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,979. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

