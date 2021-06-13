OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 293.5% in May

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OSSIF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
