Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,609 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of Ooma worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 592.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $965,965. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $24.02 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a PE ratio of -200.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

