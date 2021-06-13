Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

