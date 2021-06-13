Oppenheimer Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

JCI stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,333,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

