Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.77 ($15.02).

Orange stock opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.44.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

