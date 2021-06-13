OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 2,239.0% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get OriginClear alerts:

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.