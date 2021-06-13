Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

