Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 204.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 36,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,074. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.