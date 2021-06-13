Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

