Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $120.00 at B. Riley

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

