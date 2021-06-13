PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

