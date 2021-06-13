PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

