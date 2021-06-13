Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 10,160 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 749,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 95,076 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

