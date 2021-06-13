Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

