Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $10,895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

