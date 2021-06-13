Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.23% of IAA worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth $193,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.