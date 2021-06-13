Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $493,000 Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

