Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3,978.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723,949 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.