Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Popular worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $79.38 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

