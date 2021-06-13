Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $305.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

