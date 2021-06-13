Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

