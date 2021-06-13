Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,354.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

