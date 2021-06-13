Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 99.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $18,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

