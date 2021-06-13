Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,807 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $34.35 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.