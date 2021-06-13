Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.