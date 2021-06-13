Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

PSI opened at C$9.86 on Friday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$819.26 million and a PE ratio of -136.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.3303552 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

