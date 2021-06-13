Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.03 billion and the highest is $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. 172,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,922. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

