People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $17.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,966. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

