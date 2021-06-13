pEOS (PEOS) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. pEOS has a market cap of $1.81 million and $40.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00164931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00196001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01120914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,061.11 or 1.00071371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

