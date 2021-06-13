Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PSMMY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. 8,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.35. Persimmon has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $95.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PSMMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

