Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
