Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

