Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PNEXF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98. Pharnext has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.29.
About Pharnext
