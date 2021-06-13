Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PNEXF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98. Pharnext has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

