Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Investec

Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

PNXGF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

