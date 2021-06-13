Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $88.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

